Outsourcing

Nowadays a few retired rehired have embarked upon outsourcing different private companies to perform various tasks, handle operations or provide services that were previously done by the organization’s own experienced, dedicated and dutiful employees in a more effective manner. This contemptuous culture of outsourcing has created financial impotency within the ill-fated organization(s). As a result, neither are employees given overtime allowance, nor timely hiring cheques. In the corporate sector, this outsourcing is always done with a view to control capital costs, increase efficiency, reduce labor costs, start new projects quickly, focus on your core business, level the playing field, reduce risk.

Despite having a substantial number of sweepers, cleaners and sanitary workers, outsourcing to a private janitorial service company has not only caused a huge fiscal loss but also the confidentiality and security of the trainees at risk.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad