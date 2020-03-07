PCB to honour Kiran, Sarah on International Women’s Day

KARACHI: As part of International Women’s Day celebrations, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be acknowledging Olympic swimmer Kiran Khan and Pakistan No 1 tennis player Sarah Mahboob for their services through the ‘Hamaray Heroes’ platform.

Kiran, fondly called “golden girl”, represented Pakistan at the age of just 13 in the Commonwealth Games 2002 in Manchester, England. She has been recognised by the World Olympians Associations for serving Pakistan in multiple Olympic events and is a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s civilian award.

Over the course of her career, Kiran has bagged 327 national gold medals and 47 medals in international competitions.

Sarah is the first woman tennis player from Pakistan to secure qualification in the main draw of an International Tennis Federation’s tournament—a feat that she achieved in 2010.

In 2004, she became the youngest-ever Pakistan national champion at the age of 14.

Hamaray Heroes is a user-based campaign, launched before the start of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, in which fans and followers nominated the unsung heroes of the nation through the HBL PSL website.

In an another initiative to highlight the important role of women in our society, Pakistan national women’s cricket team members will attend the Lahore Qalandars and King Kings’ match and will lead the playing teams from the dug-outs to the middle.

PCB will also be offering discounts on PSL match tickets for women buyers for a few top category enclosures.