New solid waste management discussed

LAHORE :A meeting chaired by Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Economic and Planning Affairs Dr Salman Shah was held at Lahore Waste Management Company head office to discuss and review the new and improved solid waste management system in the provincial capital.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Lahore Division Commissioner Saif Anjum, Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal, LWMC Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhary, MD Rao Imtiaz Ahmad and the officers from Urban Unit. An LWMC consultant submitted proposals for new solid waste management system, over which, Dr Salman Shah stated that these proposals might be reviewed and had the capacity to be improved. He stated that cleanliness system of Lahore would have the standard of developed countries.