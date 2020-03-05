Arif Alvi’s initiative on AI lauded

Islamabad : The Director General of Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation of OIC (ICESCO), Dr. Al Malik, in a letter to the President of Pakistan has appreciated the contribution of the president for launching the Presidential Initiative on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computing (PIAIC), says a press release.

He has recognised that the 4th industrial revolution has the potential to change the Islamic world. He states that the PIAIC has emerged as a success story, and ICESCO wants to introduce it in other Islamic countries. They want to learn from the experience of Pakistan and have sought his help in providing faculty training, reskill and upskill the youth, specially women and in development of curricula.

It is worth stating that President Dr. Arif Alvi has launched PIAIC to reshape Pakistan by revolutionizing education, research and businesses through introducing latest cutting-edge technologies.

The initiative aims to make Pakistan a global hub for artificial intelligence, data science, cloud native computing, edge computing, blockchain, augmented reality and internet of things.