Int’l Gold Cup Kabaddi from 19th

LAHORE: The International Gold Cup Kabaddi tournament will start at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad from March 19. The team of Khalsa Kabaddi Club, Jalandhar India, Haryana India, FCCI Kabaddi XI, Commissioner XI, Lyallpur XI and Sandal Bar XI will participate in the tournament, which will continue till March 23.

The tournament will be played on single league basis. The first position holder team will be given cash prize of Rs 600,000, runner-up Rs 400,000, third team Rs 300,000 and fourth team Rs 200,000, while Rs 100,000 will be awarded to each fifth and sixth number teams.