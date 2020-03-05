Japan fully prepared for Olympics, says Consul General

KARACHI: Toshikazu Isomura, Consul General of Japan in Karachi, has said that Japan is fully prepared to host the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games later this summer.

He said this at a special event held at his residence here on Wednesday. Also present were former kata world champion Katsutoshi Shiina, media advisor of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and secretary of Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) Asif Azeem, Sindh Softball Association’s secretary Zeeshan Merchant, Japan Karate Association Pakistan (JKAP) patron Nawab Jahangir Khanji, secretary Tariq Ali, Sindh Taekwondo Association’s secretary Kamran Qureshi, Sindh Judo Association’s secretary Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Taqi of Sindh Fencing Association.

Isomura said that thousands of athletes, officials and fans from all over the world will gather in Tokyo during the Olympic Games. This time karate has also been added to the Olympic Games, he said. He added that availability of halal food for Muslim athletes has been ensured.

“All out support would be provided for the development of softball games in Pakistan,” the Consul General said. Katsutoshi Shiina said that winning or losing is part of sports. He said there is immeasureable talent of martial arts in Pakistan. “I feel pleased training youth here,” he said.