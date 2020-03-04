Man ‘with coronavirus’ escapes hospital, found

KOCHI, India: A man who was under watch for coronavirus in the isolation ward of the Ernakulam Government Medical College fled the hospital Monday, foreign media reported. The 25-year-old man had arrived at the Kochi International Airport from Thailand early Monday morning and was shifted to the isolation ward as he had symptoms of the virus. However, the man ran away from the ward without the knowledge of the nurses in the isolation ward. The nurses usually sit outside the ward but they didn’t notice the man leave. The hospital authorities informed the matter to the DMO who sought the support of the district collector in tracing him. “Since he was having coronavirus symptoms, his interaction with people is a possible health hazard,” said the DMO.