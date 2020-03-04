Gabol, Gaba get bail in FCS chairman home attack case

The district and sessions judge South on Tuesday granted interim bail before arrest to Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nabil Gabol and sea food exporter Feroz Ali Gaba in a case pertaining to an attack on the residence of the Fishermen’s Cooperative Society chairman.

The judge ordered Gabol and Gaba to submit sureties of Rs100,000 each and appear before the South additional district and sessions judge-X for the confirmation of their bail. Meanwhile, a notice to the prosecution was also issued to appear in the same court and submit their arguments over the suspects’ plea.

Police had registered a case against Gabol, Gaba and two others on Monday on the complaint of a watchman posted at the bungalow of the FCS chairman, Hafiz Abdul Barr. The complainant in his statement stated that Gabol and his companions reached the bungalow located at Phase II of the Defence Housing Authority in the absence of Barr, snatched a repeater gun from him and fired two shots and extended life threats. The incident’s CCTV footage has been broadcast on TV and is available on social media.

Talking to journalists after the hearing, Gabol denied the allegations. He claimed he had gone to the FCS chairman residence to discuss issues of the people of the society. “My vehicle could not stop and it hit the gate. The guard was asleep. I picked up his gun, so that he does not fire in confusion. I was emptying the chamber when the fire went off accidently,” Gabol said.