Registration of 30 more schools suspended

The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (Dirpis) on Tuesday suspended the registration certificates of another 30 private schools across the province for violating provincial government’s orders for keeping all education institutes closed until March 13.

In the last two days, Dirpis officials have suspended the registration of 88 private schools, including 58 in Karachi, and the remaining in other regions.

According to an official report issued by Dirpis on Tuesday, inspection teams visited many areas in different regions of the province to ensure compliance with the government’s orders for keeping all educational institutes closed till March 13.

The teams found that 18 schools were operating in various areas of Karachi, one school remained opened in the Hyderabad region, seven schools held classes in the Mirpurkhas region, and four were functioning in the Sukkur region.

On reports of the inspection teams, Dirpis officials suspended registration certificates of these schools and told the owners to appear before the judicious committees constituted by the directorate, said Dirpis registrar Rafia Javed.

Earlier on Monday, the inspection teams had also visited various schools which were functioning in different regions of Sindh. On the violation of government’s orders, Dirpis suspended the registration certificates of 58 privately managed schools, including 40 schools in the Karachi region, two schools of the Hyderabad region, three schools in the Shaheed Benazirabad region, seven schools in the Larkana region, and six schools in the Sukkur region.