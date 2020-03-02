14 uplift schemes to be completed under SDGA programme

FAISALABAD: Under the Prime Minister’s Sustainable Development Goals Achievement (SDGA) Programme, 14 development schemes will be complete at a cost of Rs 67.85 million under the supervision of the Faisalabad Development Authority. This was informed during a meeting held under the chairmanship of FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja to review the pace of implementation of development programme.

FDA Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Deputy Director Engineering Ahsan Zaheer, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ijaz Chattha and other officers attended the meeting. It was informed that the roads and streets projects would be completed under the programme to provide better communication facilities to the people of different localities in the city.

A sum of Rs 9.41 million is earmarked for the construction of main road and some streets at Bhatti Town while Rs 8.638 million would be spent on construction of a road of Main Bazaar, Dhudiwala, and Rs 9.5 million on Ali Town Road.

Moreover, Rs 6.234 million have been earmarked for construction of roads and streets at Tariq Mohallah, Rs 5.922 million for Gulshan Raheem, Rs 5.824 million for Khan Model Colony, Rs 3.575 million for Yaseenpura, Rs 3.214 million for Baba Fareed near Dhudiwala, Rs 2.363 million for Kehkashan Colony, Rs 5.842 million for Bilal Colony and Hassanpura, Rs 2.231 million for Gul Bahar Colony, Rs 1.637 million for W Block, Madina Town, Rs 2.095 million for Zia Town and Rs 1.659 million for Ramzanabad. It was informed that these schemes are under tendering process and would be completed in four months after assigning the work orders. The FDA DG directed for transparent use of funds.