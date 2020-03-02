Karachi’s campaign back on track with five-wicket win over Islamabad

RAWALPINDI: Alex Hales’ 52-run knock backed by brief sizzling innings by recognized strikers put Karachi Kings HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 campaign back on track with an impressive five-wicket win against Islamabad United at the Pindi Stadium on Sunday.

CS Delport (38) and Imad Wasim (32 not out) ensured Karachi Kings reached home with eight deliveries and five wickets to spare. Kings chase got off to the worst possible start when the top-ranked T20I batsman Babar Azam was run out without facing a ball in the opening over while attempting a quick single. United captain Shadab Khan’s direct throw proved too good.

But they were put back on track by a blazing 38 off 20 balls (three fours, four sixes) by Sharjeel Khan, who added 58 runs for the second wicket with Hales, who hit three fours and as many sixes in his 30-ball innings. Delport struck one four and three sixes in his 28-ball innings before he became legendary fast bowler Dale Steyn’s first-ever HBL PSL wicket.

After Hales was dismissed by left-arm-spinner Ahmed Safi, Chadwick Walton 23 not out (17 balls, three fours) and captain Imad saw Kings home.

Faheem Ashraf had a nightmarish match with the ball as he conceded 47 runs in 2.4 overs, with Imad settling the game by depositing him for back-to-back sixes. Earlier, a 106-run unbeaten partnership for the fourth wicket between Luke Ronchi (85 not out) and Shadab Khan (54 not out) set the tone for a solid United score.

Shadab joined Ronchi in tenth over at the fall of Collin Ingram (16) and took the score from 77 for 3 in 10th overs to 183. Ronchi smashed nine fours and two sixes during his 58-ball unbeaten stay at the wicket. Shadab, who has improved leaps and bounds with bat in recent times, hammered four sixes and three fours in his hurricane knock that came off just 31 deliveries. The two ensured United reached a competitive total. But yet again, the bowling let the home team down.

Karachi Kings won toss

Islamabad United Innings

†L Ronchi not out 85

C Munro c Jordan b Mohammad Amir 1

Rizwan Hussain c Hales b Umer Khan 22

CA Ingram c †Walton b Imad Wasim 16

*Shadab Khan not out 54

Extras: (lb 2, w 3) 5

Total: (20 Overs, 3 wickets) 183

Did not bat: Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Rumman Raees, Muhammad Musa, DW Steyn

Fall: 1-2 , 2-51 , 3-77

Bowling: Imad Wasim 4-0-31-1, Mohammad Amir 4-0-40-1 , Umaid 4-0-45-0, CJ Jordan 4-0-41-0, Umer Khan 4-0-24-1

Karachi Kings Innings

Sharjeel Khan c †Ronchi b Rumman Raees 38

Babar Azam run out 0

AD Hales st †Ronchi b Ahmed Safi Abdullah 52

CS Delport c †Ronchi b Steyn 38

†CAK Walton not out 23

Iftikhar Ahmed run out 1

*Imad Wasim not out 32

Extras (w 3) 3

Total (18.4 Overs, 5 wickets) 187

Yet to bat: CJ Jordan, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Mohammad Amir

Fall: 1-0 , 2-58 , 3-122 ), 4-136 , 5-139)

Bowling: DW Steyn 4-1-37-1, Rumman Raees 3-0-27-1, Muhammad Musa 3-0-32-0, Faheem Ashraf 2.4-0-47-0, Shadab Khan 4-0-23-0, Ahmed Safi Abdullah 2-0-21-1

Result: Karachi Kings won by 5 wickets

Man of the match: Alex Hales (Karachi Kings)

Umpires: Ranmore Martinesz (Sri Lanka), Tariq Rasheed (Pakistan). TV Umpire: Rashid Riaz (Pakistan). Match Referee: Mohammed Anees (Pakistan)