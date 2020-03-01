BD-Zimbabwe ODI series begins today

SYLHET: Bangladesh begin their three-match ODI home series against Zimbabwe here on Sunday amid speculation about retirement of Mashrafe Mortaza, who has been their leading pacer for more than a decade is currently the captain.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan has already said that this is going to be Mashrafe’s last series as captain.

Bangladesh are playing their first ODI after seven months with several changes. The team management could hand an ODI debut to Mohammad Naim, who impressed against India in November. Liton Das could be given the No 3 role, a position he has batted in on nine occasions, averaging a paltry 15.87.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah will have to bat around Mohammad Mithun and Afif Hossain, who is a like-for-like replacement for Sabbir Rahman. Mohammad Saifuddin is returning from a back injury, although it is likely that the team management will be monitoring his workload.