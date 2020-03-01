Man arrested for raping dead women in Okara

OKARA: A man was arrested for rape with women bodies at Joiya Sharif village.

Ashraf of Khanpur had been living with his nephew, who was the caretaker of a graveyard, for the last many years. The people, whose relatives were buried there, got suspicious when

they found digging of graves.

On Friday night, the villagers caught accused Ashraf red-handed when he was raping a dead woman after exhuming her body.

Later, the accused was handed over to the police. During interrogations, the accused told the police that he used to commit the evil act whenever a woman was buried in the graveyard.

MENTALLY-RETARDED YOUTH DROWNS: A mentally-retarded youth was drowned in the River Sutlej on Saturday.

Bashir of Ratteki village slipped and fell in the river and drowned. The rescue staff searched the dead body and recovered it after six hours.

SIX HELD WITH NARCOTICS: Police on Saturday arrested six drug pushers here.

The police arrested Ghulam Murtaza with 3,256 grams charas, Kashif with 239 grams charas, Nawaz with 1,365 grams charas, Ali Imran with 220 grams charas, Adil Masih with 20 litres liquor and Maqbool Hussain with 18 litres liquor. The police have registered cases. ELECTROCUTED: A man was electrocuted at Renala Khurd on Saturday. Muzammil was repairing electric wires in a hotel when suddenly he received electric shocks and died on the spot.