Hitler’s operatic efforts go on display in Austria

SANKT PÃLTEN, Austria: Adolf Hitler’s admiration for German composer Richard Wagner is well-documented, but that the Nazi dictator attempted to write an opera himself will come as a surprise to many.

Nevertheless, a page of the work, entitled "Wieland der Schmied" (Wieland the Smith), goes on display to the public for the first time in a new exhibition on the "Young Hitler" opening in Austria this weekend.

A piano sketch of the first page, made by one of Hitler’s few friends as a young man, August Kubizek, dates from 1908 when the future Nazi leader would have been around 20. And it clearly demonstrated the future dictator’s "inflated sense of his own abilities", Rapp told AFP.

The single sheet is believed to be the only surviving page of an ambitious project based on Germanic mythology that closely apes an unfinished work of the same name by Wagner himself.

The exhibition, entitled "Young Hitler: the Formative Years of a Dictator", opens in Sankt Poelten in Lower Austria on Saturday and among the exhibits is a range of objects belonging to Hitler collected by Kubizek between 1907 and 1920.

Kubizek initially kept them as mementos of his own youth before later realising they might be of historical importance.

They include letters and postcards written by Hitler to Kubizek, as well as paintings and architectural sketches by the young man -- who was born on April 20, 1889 in the Austrian town of Braunau am Inn and whose artistic abilities regularly fell short of his grandiose ambitions.

He sat the entrance examination for admission to Vienna’s Academy of Fine Arts in both 1907 and 1908, but failed both times.