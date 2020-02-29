Alvi approves appointment of Justice Qasim as LHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Friday approved the appointment of Lahore High Court's (LHC) senior-most judge Qasim Khan, making him the 50th chief justice of the superior court of the province. According to a notification, Justice Qasim will take oath as LHC chief justice on March 19. Justice Qasim will take over the reins from Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh who is set to retire on March 18. It is pertinent to mention here that Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh had taken oath as LHC CJ on January 2 as the 49th chief justice of the LHC for a brief period of two months and 18 days. Earlier this month, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) had recommended the name of Justice Qasim Khan as chief justice of the LHC. The JCP's meeting for the appointment of judges in the superior courts was held here in the Supreme Court with Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed in the chair.