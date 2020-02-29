Gang busted, five vehicles recovered in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Capital City Police on Friday said that another gang of car-lifters and snatchers had been busted and five vehicles as well as Rs600,000 cash recovered from them.

Addressing a press conference at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines on Friday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi said that while working out two cases of burglary and car-lifting, the police busted a major gang. The official said that the cops arrested Haroon, Ayaz and Maula Dad and recovered five vehicles from them. The official added that separately, the police arrested two accused Waheed and Hilal allegedly involved in a theft from a house in Tehkal locality as well as looting passengers of cabs. A total of Rs600,000 were recovered from them. The official said that police were also working on a number of cases that reduced the street crimes.