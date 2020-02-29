Its a virtual life

Social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have created a virtual world that has simplified communication between people from opposite corners of the world at the click of a button. Social networking websites have the potential to bring out the worst in people, which can lead to psychological disorders. Studies have shown that people who use Facebook have more narcissistic tendencies and show more signs of anti-social behaviour.

People who do not have personal interactions have a harder time accomplishing important social tasks. Social media has led to improvement in social interactions but it has also damaged the ability to communicate personally. In addition, it has created major health concerns, especially among the youth.

Hadia Aziz

Islamabad