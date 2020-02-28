Possible role of NGOs to bring positive change in Pakistan discussed

Islamabad : The ‘NGO World’, a Pakistani non-government organization founded by Zafar Iqbal, organised a series of function Thursday at the National Centre for Rural Development (NCRD) to celebrate the ‘World NGO Day’. The central idea behind of this year’s celebrations was ‘Social Good’.

“The central idea behind the Conference for Social Good, which brings together people from all walks of life to share their ideas, success stories and energy to create the homeland we all want to observe. The 2020 conference discussed various aspects of social well-being of people with focus on Role of NGOs in today’s scenario in Pakistan as all are keen to bring social change and improvement in Pakistani society,” the press release issued after the event said.

Speakers, specialized working on various issues discussed the possible role of NGOs to bring positive change in Pakistan and complement government efforts for social good. NGO’s representatives declared that the vision given by PM of Pakistan is the ‘strategic road map’. “We will follow and put our best efforts to create positive impact on society,” the pledged.

Federal Minister and Adviser to the Prime Minister for Climate Change was the chief guest on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion he said: “according to vision of Prime Minister, present government is taking steps to make a clean and green Pakistan. Civil society can play effective role to mitigate this challenge through plantation, so that Pakistan can be saved from the risk of climate change,” the minister stressed.

He said that the students and volunteers can spread awareness in order to protect the environment. “We have to make the sustainable utilization of our resources for the further successive generations. Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) has been launched under the banner of Kamyab Jawan Programme,” the minister said.

On the day of NGOs, the ‘NGO World’ provided opportunity to Non-Governmental Organizations to showcase their exceptional work. Exhibitors displayed their brochures, models, pictures, banners, posters, flyers, equipment, books and other related material etc.

A big number of community visited stalls established by NGOs coming from different parts of Pakistan. The event provided opportunity to understand the global landscape of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and what that means for NGOs working on the local level? How the non-profit sector is implementing the SDGs as part of their core existing programmatic areas? The ‘SWERA Awards’ (Social Work Encouragement Recognition & Appreciation) were given to social workers to celebrate their valuable work for humanity. The award aims to celebrate and promote inspirational stories of social work executed by individual social workers or organizations/departments.

The ‘Goodwill Ambassador of NGO’s Day in Pakistan’, Zafar Iqbal while speaking on the occasion said: “The Day is intended to celebrate, commemorate and connect all Non-Governmental or Non-Profit Organizations and to further enhance the role and capacity of NGOs to continue their vital activities and contribution to society.

“In addition,” he added, “it is an international memorial day in honour of all founders, employees, volunteers, members and supporters of these important organizations worldwide who have given their lives – in whole or in part to such works.”