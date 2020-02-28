Double-lock campaign against theft of motorcycles planned

LAHORE:A meeting of all divisional SPs of Lahore Police chaired by CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed has decided that a double lock campaign would be launched to prevent theft of motorcycles. The meeting was also attended by DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed, SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar and SSP Admin Captain (R) Malik Liaqat Ali. “Motorcycles with single lock are more vulnerable to theft” observed the CCPO. It was decided that banners containing message of double lock would be displayed at prominent locations besides special operations would be conducted in crime pockets.

The CCPO strongly urged that there should not be any hindrance in the registration of FIRs but more attention should be paid for resolving cases and submitting challans of cases. He expressed his satisfaction over decline in house robberies during the last few weeks.

During the meeting, Zulfiqar Hameed personally reviewed the performance of each division, instructing the SPs to keep a close eye on kite flying, arms’ display and firing incidents. He said that this trend was not good sign that police focused on big crime, ignoring minor crimes. If you can't control small crime, big crime will become inevitable” noted the CCPO. He directed all the SPs to speed up the campaign against proclaimed offenders. The CCPO vowed that the police would play its role to eliminate old enmities. “Next week I will review the performance of each division again,” he added.

retirement policy: New retirement policy of Lahore police has been approval by CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed.

SSP Admin Capt (r) Malik Liaqat granted one -month leave to 26 cops who were going to be retired next month. During this pre-retirement period, these policemen will complete their pension papers. Under the new policy, pension book will be issued one week after retirement. The SSP Admin asked the retired officers to contact him if they faced any difficulty in preparing their pension documents.

Meanwhile, with the approval of the CCPO, the SSP Admin had appointed the medical coordinator in each police station. The coordinators will assist in preparation of medical bills for police personnel. Captain (R) Malik Liaqat strictly directed that no policeman should be deprived of his medical bills.

PSCA: Forty-five members from National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and were apprised of the functions and structure of the premier project.

The under-training officers appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them. They praised the Intelligent Traffic Management System and Electronic Challaning. They showed keen interest in the unprecedented facial recognition technology buttressed with swift and automated police interception protocols.