Govt has destroyed economy: JI

LAHORE:JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim has termed the PTI regime a masked continuation of the former governments of PML-N, PPP and Pervez Musharraf, adding it is towing the same capitalist, cruel policies of its predecessors.

The government has destroyed the economy as prices of food items witnessed an exorbitant increase and thousands of people lost their jobs in past year, he said while addressing a public rally in Timergrara, Dir, on Wednesday, says a press release from Mansoorah.

The rally was organised in continuation of JI’s ongoing campaign against inflation and unemployment. JI leader said the protests will be organised in every big and small city and the rulers will be forced to provide relief to the public and bring down the prices of essential commodities.

Amirul Azeem lamented that national currency faced devaluation of 40 percent against US dollar under PTI regime, bringing a flood inflation and price hike in the country, leaving industries closed down and forcing thousands of children as victim of malnutrition despite the fact that Pakistan was an agriculture country. Azim said people were running out of patience and wanted to get rid of the present regime because the government could not fulfill even a single promise it made with the public during the election campaign. The main claim of the PTI to introduce an impartial and strong system of accountability was also proved a pack of lie, he said.

JI KP ameer Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan and other leaders also spoke on occasion. A large number of people from all walks of life participated in the rally and raise slogans against inflation and unemployment.