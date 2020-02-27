CM Usman Buzdar pays tributes to PAF

LAHORE :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paying tributes to the Pakistan Air Force for shooting down Indian aircraft on February 27 last year said that the Pakistan government was celebrating the historic day.

In his message on the completion of one year of "Surprise Day" for falling down two Indian fighter aircraft, he said that PAF eagles by destroying two Indian fighter aircraft compelled India to lick the dust.

Pakistani eagles also apprehended Indian pilot alive, he added. The day of February 27 was nothing less than the day of repentance and regret for India. "I salute PAF heroes for safeguarding the aerial boundaries of our homeland," concluded Sardar Usman Buzdar.-