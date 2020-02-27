2nd Int’l Public Health Conference: Health experts ask people not to be panic over coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Health experts said on Wednesday that there was absolutely no need to be panic over coronavirus and asked the people to take just some preventive steps to avoid the infection.

Speaking at the plenary session of the three-day 2nd International Public Health Conference, the health experts said that people should adopt preventive measures, including washing hands and covering nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing.

The Khyber Medical University of Public Health and Social Sciences (KMU-IPH&SS) has organised the moot at the Multipurpose Hall here.

Talking on the coronavirus updates, Dr Mumtaz Ali of the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, advised the audience to wash their hands for 20 seconds with soap frequently, avoid close contact with sick people, animals, touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

He informed that NIH had taken necessary measures for optimal level of preparedness and mitigation in case of any suspected case of novel coronavirus emerged.

He said that Ministry of Health had issued instructions to all provinces to make arrangements to receive possible cases and provide them necessary care.

Dr Mumtaz Ali shared that coronavirus was a new respiratory virus first identified in Wuhan, Hebei province of China.

“The facility to confirm the new virus through a laboratory test is only available in a few countries of the world. However, the NIH is fully equipped to isolate coronavirus and thus the virus can be confirmed by excluding other types of coronavirus,” he added.

He said the NIH has already issued an advisory and alert on novel coronavirus to all provincial health departments especially at entry points at all airports and ground crossing in the country. He said the NIH has activated its Emergency Operations Centre to monitor the international dynamics of the disease and coordination with Central Health Establishment, World Health Organizations and provincial health departments for national prevention and control.

He said Ministry of Health was closely monitoring the situation and holding meeting every 48 hours with heads of hospitals, health institutions and all relevant departments to review the situation and take necessary measures for optimal level of preparedness and mitigation in case of any suspected case surfaced.

Besides others, Dr Ziaul Haq (Pro-VC & Dean Public Health), Dr Zohaib Khan (Director ORIC), Dr Samia Latif (UK), Dr Muhammad Fawad (CDC China), Dr Yasir Yousafzai (Director PHRL) and Dr Maqsood Khan, Chairman Health Care Commission, also talked to the plenary session.

Earlier, KMU VC Prof Dr Arshad Javaid inaugurated the conference and welcomed all the participants, particularly the guest speakers from abroad and across the country. He said that the conference was being organised at a time when the region confronted with the looming threat of coronavirus outbreak.

He hoped that findings and recommendations of the conference would not only help in combating coronavirus but it would also suggest a broader line of action against all the major public health issues.