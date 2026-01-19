Kate Middleton avoids nanny involvmenet in Prince George matters

Kate Middleton has strict parenting rules when it comes to her eldest son, Prince George.

The Princess of Wales, who is preparing to send her the future King to high school, has laid out two non negotiables with his nanny.

Kate believes it is "essential" to make George into a "royal gentleman and diplomat” and thus does not want to miss out on his school runs and sports fixtures.

An insider tells Radar Online: "Catherine is determined to have George know she is present in the everyday moments, especially at the beginning and end of the school day.

"In her view, routine and reliability outweigh royal formality."

Another palace source added: "By being on the sidelines at George's sporting events, Karte is teaching him that responsibility and family life can exist side by side."

Earlier it was revealed that Kate Middleton's parenting technique is very similar to Princess Diana .

Princess Diana's former bodyguard Ken Wharfe shed light on her personal approaches.

He was quoted telling OK! Magazine, "Diana was very careful to ensure that they weren’t flooded with gifts – gifts did appear from unknown sources, and they were often returned or given to charity because they didn’t need them."

