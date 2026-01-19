Andrew’s daughter Princess Eugenie sparks seismic change after stepping away

News that one of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s daughters have given him the Brooklyn Beckham special has left many in the royal fandom shocked because, as royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams puts it, the family used to be very tight knit.

Even during the later months of 2025 when the allegations kept piling on against the former-Duke.

However, in his most recent chat with Daily Express the expert pointed out how this shift in his daughter’s approach towards him, is more of a ‘seismic change’ than many assume.

He even addressed it in his own words and was quoted saying, “the York brand has been toxic for years, but the family have, until now, had the reputation of being close-knit. The report that Princess Eugenie is now estranged from her father is a seismic change...”

What is also pertinent to mention is that Andrew’s move-out date from Royal Lodge was moved closer towards the end of January, and with restoration work, CCTV camera installation, as well as Sky TV being added to his new home in Marsh Cottage, there are looming reports that both he and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are considering moving aborad too.

To Mr Fitzwilliams, a decision such as this “would probably be best for Beatrice and Eugenie”. Because “if both of their parents did, so they could exist in a more positive environment and be seen to be totally separate from them.”

For those unversed, today a report came forward that revealed just how bad the relationship is getting between Andrew and his daughters.

According to the source Princess Eugenie has left “no contact at all, nothing. It’s Brooklyn Beckham level – she has completely cut him off."

Whereas Princess Beatrice “is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the Royal Family.”

According to the report by the Mail on Sunday, “they aren’t exactly in regular and close contact at the moment, but Eugenie isn’t trying to walk that line. She’s not speaking to him.”