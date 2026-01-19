Prince Harry touches down in Heathrow for the witness box

Prince Harry is about the become the first royal in years to ever take to UK courts and stand in a witness box for his case against the publisher for the Daily Mail, over privacy concerns.

For those unversed with this case, it is being carried out against Associated Newspapers Ltd and a number of big names will be present alongside the Duke of Sussex. They include Elton John, and John's husband David Furnish, Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost; as well as Doreen Lawrence and former politician Simon Hughes.

The trial will go to court 76 of the high court in London, according to The Guardian and will last about nine weeks.

Meanwhile, many other members of the Firm are said to be many miles away. For example King Charles is said to remain in Scotland for a break, almost 500 miles away, according to The Sun.

Whereas Prince William and Kate Middleton are slated for Stirling to meet with Team GB and Paralympics GB curling teams ahead of the kick offs for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Allegations Against The Publisher:

In terms of the allegations being presented, the publisher has come under fire for allegedly intercepting voicemails, of these figures. Whereas the Mail on Sunday is being called out for having tapped landlines, paid corrupt police officers, blagged medical records and even bugged celebrities’ homes.

However, the publisher for the Daily Mail has called the claims “preposterous” and an “affront to the hard-working journalists whose reputations and integrity … are wrongly traduced.”