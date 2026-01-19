‘Traitor’ Prince Harry has ‘spooked’ his family: ‘He has to pay a price of re-entry’

Prince Harry is currently facing a make or break moment, and its end result could either foster or damage his reconciliation efforts.

For those unversed, Prince Harry has been attempting to rebuild his connection to the Royal Family for many months now and is rumored to have been keeping royal bombshells to an all time low since Megxit for this reason.

Now, a courtier claims much of his hopes ride on his silence because “there is a feeling that the family cannot go through another round of revelations” at his hands, according to a report to RadarOnline.

This is the only reason why, before any meaningful rapprochement takes place “Harry would need to give firm assurances that he will not speak publicly about private family matters again,” they explained.

Reportedly, “this is the one agreement that will make or break his royal reconciliation.”

What is pertinent to mention, according to the outlet is that much of the hard line is less because of past admissions but more in regards to the future, and the ‘unpredictability’ it brings.

Plus, “his memoir and the interviews spooked everyone,” another palace source has revealed and “from the family's perspective, trust was badly damaged. Silence and discretion would be seen as the price of re-entry.”

They even admit “he is still widely seen as a royal traitor.”

Given one palace aide’s comment, “once the security issue is settled, a major practical obstacle disappears.”

Reason being “that naturally forces a reckoning about what any return would actually look like and the conditions under which he could realistically be welcomed back into the family.”

Before concluding they clarified that while “there is still genuine warmth and care, but it is tempered by lingering hurt and a strong memory of how vulnerable and exposed the family felt during that period.”

For those unversed with the prince’s security woes, he is currently seeing a review into his ‘case-by-case’ security arrangement by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) and the result will come near the end of this month. Should it change how far in advance the Duke needs to inform the Met about his upcoming visits, he could be spending more and more time in the Firm, according to chatter.