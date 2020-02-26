PTI leader robbed in capital

Islamabad : Salahuddin Saaed’s house was robbed here on late Monday night, in the capital when four armed men raided at his house in Sector F-6/1, and held hostage the family on gunpoint. The armed men made hostage the family members and stole Rs600,000 cash, gold ornaments and other valuables of worth Rs1.5 million.

Kohsar Police registered an FIR and teams of CIA and ICT Police has been tasked to trace the robbers, said Investigation Officer Sub-Inspector Anwar Zeb when contacted by this scribe adding that a police team has been tasked to visit Peshawar to trace the robbers.

It is worth mentioning here that son of Prince Salahuddin Saeed, Prince Fareed Salahuddin is currently MPA of PTI and Prince Salahuddin Saeed was elected as MNA from Oghi (NWFP) for five times from 1985-1997.