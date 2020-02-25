MPCL win Oil & Gas T20 crown

ISLAMABAD: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) were crowned Oil & Gas T20 Cricket Tournament champions when they defeated Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) by 53 runs in the final at the Diamond Cricket Ground, says a press release.

MPCL’s MD/CEO Lt Gen (r) Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmed, who was the chief guest on the occasion, gave away the prizes to the winners.

Gen Ishfaq said that MPCL besides its core business of oil & gas exploration is committed towards the promotion of sports in the corporate sector. He highly appreciated the standard of game and sportsman spirit displayed by both the teams.

MPCL scored 152 runs in 20 overs. Shehryar Firdous (42) and Shahid (24) were the main scorers. Tauseef Ijaz and Waqas took three wickets each for FFC. FFC, in reply, could manage only 99 in 17 overs. MPCL’s Irfan Nazir, who was declared man of the match, took four wickets.