IBA Sukkur commemorates its Seventh Convocation

SUKKUR: Sukkur IBA University commemorated its Seventh Convocation on February 22, 2020 at its Main Campus in order to confer degrees and medals to graduating students. Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister, Sindh graced the event as Chief Guest while Mr. Noman Islam-uddin Shaikh, Member National Assembly, Mr. Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Provincial Minister of Energy, Government of Sindh were the Guests of Honor, Officers of civil bureaucracy, graduates, parents and people from all walks of life attended the event.

While addressing the audience, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Sukkur IBA University is a blessing for the people of Pakistan and I hope that it will continue its efforts to become a world class university.

Expressing his joys, he said, I have been to this University many times and every time, I witness new developments. My trust in this university can also be witnessed by commencement of flawless recruitment tests for Government of Sindh conducted by Sukkur IBA University he went on saying.

Earlier in his welcome address the Vice Chancellor, Sukkur IBA University Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui expressed his gratitude for Government of Sindh. While welcoming Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah and other honorable guests, he said that the vision of Sukkur IBA University is to become a world class university while its mission can be described in just two words and that is to “serve community”.****