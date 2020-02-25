Schoolchildren timely rescued after van catches fire

A school van carrying 10 children caught fire in Gulzar-e-Hijri on Monday. One fire tender reached the scene and extinguished the fire. The children were safely rescued; however, the van and school bags were damaged in the fire.

The Sacchal police had detained the driver of the van for questioning. According to SHO Shafiqur Rehman, the driver said that although there was a CNG kit installed in the van, it was not being used, and the vehicle was running on petrol. The fire apparently broke out due to a short circuit, the driver added.