Jamaat-e-Islami leader blasts govt for not honouring pledges

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial head Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for what he said its complete failure to fulfill its promises with the nation especially the youth.

Addressing a joint meeting of the district presidents and district heads of JI Youth Wing here on Sunday, he said that the ruling party had made big promises with the youth of the country but none of the promises could be fulfilled despite being in power for nearly 20 months. Provincial general secretary of the party Abdul Wasi, provincial president of JI-Youth Sidiqur Rahman Paracha and general secretary Hafeezullah Khaksar were also present on the occasion. He said that the youth constituted 64 percent of the total population of the country and some 4.5 million young people have been registered as voters from June 2018 to June 2019, who would be able to cast their right to adult franchise for the first time during the upcoming local body elections.

"The JI has focused to adopt youth-specific policies and work hard for the well-being of the young generation. For the purpose a big youth convention would be held in the provincial capital on March 23,” he informed. The combined meeting was also aimed at making all-out preparation for the youth convention, he said, adding, the PTI government had disappointed the youth through its flawed policies.

Also, the uncontrolled hike in the prices of daily commodities has also made life miserable for the people, he added. "The country is also faced with the worst economic crisis and the government has been unable to take the right steps for overcoming the situation," he said. “The president of the country himself has made the startling confession that 2.2 million people have lost their jobs during the current government and the number of those living below the poverty line has reached to eight million people,” Mushtaq said. The JI leader also condemned the increase in the charges for Hajj.