Distinction

LAHORE: Nushmiya Sukhera Sunday got the distinction of getting her short story, ‘The Pepal Tree’ published in the latest edition of the prestigious ‘The Aleph Review’ which is showcased at the Lahore Literary Festival in Lahore.

‘The Aleph Review’ is a collection of contemporary creative literary and artistic expression and the annual publication includes work of talented and emerging writers, poets and artists. Nashmiya Sukhera has been writing for The News on Sunday, has interviewed Sharmeen Chinoy for Libas and her Master thesis at Columbia University was published by USA’s The Diplomat magazine.

She has also worked as Associate Editor & staff writer for MIT Tech Review. Nashmiya did her BS in Journalism & Psychology from Mt Holyoke College & MS Journalism from the Columbia University.