‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign launched

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood along-with DC Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar ul Haq and Station Commander, Ijaz Qamar Kiani, inaugurated ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign by Forest department by planting a sapling at Nazer Chowk Rawalpindi here Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood said that trees contribute to our environment by providing oxygen, improving air quality, climate amelioration, conserving soil and supporting wildlife. Furthermore, he added that tree plantation is an activity that we can all participate in for improving our environment. “It is the need of hour to spread the word and make people realise that in order to cope with the emerging threat of global warming, every one of us is needed to take part in plantation campaign and play our part as a responsible citizen.”

Forest Conservation Officer Abid Gondal said that almost 25,000 saplings will be planted during this campaign and 20,000 saplings will be distributed free among public. He said that this campaign is named ‘Plant for Pakistan’ in order to attract more and more people so everyone can be a part of this public welfare campaign in national interest.