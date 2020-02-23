Indian govt attacked on spending huge money on Trump’s Ahmedabad visit

ISLAMABAD: The visit of the United States (US) President Donald Trump to India is generating controversies on daily basis who is landing in Ahmadabad tomorrow (Monday) as the major opposition Congress has raised the question about the expenditures for the public meeting of the visiting president in the capital of Indian state Gujrat belongs to Narendra Modi.

Indian Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has attacked the Narendra Modi-led government over the huge amount of money being spent on Trump's visit to Ahmedabad. She questioned the role of a committee which is the organiser for Trump's event in Ahmedabad. "Rupees one hundred crore is being spent on the visit of President Trump. But this money is being spent through a committee. The members of the committee do not know that they are its members. Does the country not have the right to know which ministry gave how much money to the committee? And what is the government hiding in the garb of the committee?" Priyanka citing a news report in her social media message. Priyanka, who is also in-charge of the eastern Uttar Pradesh was referring to the "Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti" which is managing the US president's visit to Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Reportedly, the 'Abhinandan Samiti' has spent over Rs100 crore on the beautification of the city ahead of the US president's visit. On Friday, senior party leader Anand Sharma while addressing a press conference said that we have come to know that a quota has been fixed for schools, colleges and universities (to send students for Trump's welcome). School children will also be lined up. As many as 100 teachers have been summoned from each block. All the hoardings put up there are not by any committee. The Gujarat government has given all approvals; Motera Stadium has been hired, artistes from all over India are coming. It's not under the control of a committee. A special grant for the visit has been given to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. We don't mind, but the government should not lie (about the arrangements)," Sharma had said.