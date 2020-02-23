Heli-ski competitions end in Shogran

MANSEHRA: The week-long adventurous Heli-ski competitions concluded at the tourist resort of Shogran here on Saturday.

Jointly organised by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) and the Afiniti, the Heli-ski adventurous competitions were held to promote tourism and present a soft image of the country to the outer world. More than 60 foreign skiers, including high-level foreign dignitaries from different countries, were part of the expedition to promote tourism and explore vast potential of Pakistan’s snow-capped mountains for adventure sports.

The participating members included men and women from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Greece, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, UK and USA. Earlier, the group interacted with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS, upon his arrival. The members also visited ISPR Directorate where DG briefed them about improved security environment.