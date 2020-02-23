Five injured in accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Five persons, including a minor, were injured in road accidents in different areas of the megacity on Saturday.
According to rescue sources, Yaqoob, 30, Qadir, 33, and five-year-old Munna were injured after their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle in Shershah. The injured were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.
Faisal, 20, was severely wounded when he was hit by a vehicle in Hijrat Colony. He was moved to Civil Hospital Karachi.
Separately, a 35-year-old man, Mushtaq was hit by a speedy vehicle near Jamali Bridge of the M-9 Motorway. As a result, he sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital
