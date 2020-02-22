Dry weather expected in most parts of country

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in Lahore on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while cold in the upper parts. Rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, including Narowal, 9mm, Mangla, 8, Sialkot (A.P 7, City 6), Gujrat, 5, Jhelum, 4, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, 1, Peshawar (A.P 8, City 4), Saidusharif, 1, Rawalakot, 3 and Muzaffarabad, 2mm.

Friday’s lowest temperature was recorded in Skardu, Astore and Kalam where the mercury dropped to -05°C while in Lahore it was 10.5°C and highest was 23°C.