Rs 130m embezzlement in SALUCM Sindh constitutes inquiry panel

SUKKUR: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, who is also the chancellor of the universities in Sindh, has taken notice of Rs130 million allegedly embezzled in the examination fees of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, and ordered the chief secretary Sindh to look into the matter and to submit a report.

The sources confirmed that the chief secretary Sindh asked the vice-chancellor and registrar of SALU, Khairpur, to relieve Dr Abdullah Maitlo, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science, from his additional charge as In-charge Online Fee Collection after the story was published in ‘The News’. Besides this, the university registrar sought explanation from the associate professor an for misleading figures in the submitted report.

Meanwhile, the registrar also constituted an inquiry committee with the approval of the vice-chancellor of SALU. The sources revealed that the concerned officials were allegedly involved in embezzlement of millions of rupees in the online examination fees collection system, while the university administration had also accepted the report and constituted an inquiry committee against the involved officials.

The sources said through the online fees collection system, Rs150 to 170 million were collected. Reports said the executive committee of the Teachers’ Association SALU, Khairpur, said the inquiry committee, headed by Prof Dr Noor Ahmed Sheikh, found the alleged embezzlement in the online examination fees collection system.

When the Registrar SALU Prof Dr Syed Noor Shah Bukhari was contacted, he confirmed that the constitution of the inquiry committee in the matter, while Dr Abdullah Maitlo was also relieved from his position of in-charge online fee collection system. The registrar refused to comment further.