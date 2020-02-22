close
Sat Feb 22, 2020
BR
Bureau report
February 22, 2020

Functions held to mark International Mother Language Day

National

PESHAWAR: Several literary and cultural organisations arranged functions on Friday in the provincial metropolis and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to mark the International Mother Language Day.

The day is a worldwide annual observance on 21 February to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and to promote multilingualism. The Pashto Academy, University of Peshawar hosted a seminar in connection with the day. Director of the academy, Professor Dr Nasrullah Jan Wazir and others spoke on the occasion. The speakers urged steps for promotion of Pashto and other native languages of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Gandhara Hindko Academy arranged a walk in the University Town to mark the occasion.

