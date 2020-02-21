Imran can’t blame media for his corruption: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran and his government cannot place the blame of their corruption, theft, and destruction of economy on media.

The PML-N spokesperson, in her statement, said that the State Bank of Pakistan is telling the tale of the PTI government’s incompetence and destructive ways.

“Imran mafia cannot place the blame of their corruption, incompetence on media,” said the former state minister for information.

Aurangzeb said that gas and electricity prices have shot up 250 percent and 200 percent, respectively.

“What will then media tell people if this is the case?” said the PML-N spokesperson, referring to an earlier statement of the prime minister.

At an earlier address, the prime minister had alleged that the media was criticising the government in an organised manner.

PM Imran had said that media personnel approach a common man and ask if there was inflation, and the person would give an obvious reply by saying yes.