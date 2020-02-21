Pak soldier martyred in India firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Kayani Sector, Leepa Valley along LoC.
Indian fire was responded effectively by Pakistan Army troops targeting Indian Army posts, says the ISPR press release on Thursday.
During exchange of fire, Sepoy Imtiaz Ali, age 30 years, resident of village Pabbi District Nowshera, valiantly defending the motherland embraced Shahadat.
