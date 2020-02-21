close
Fri Feb 21, 2020
Pak soldier martyred in India firing

RAWALPINDI: Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Kayani Sector, Leepa Valley along LoC.

Indian fire was responded effectively by Pakistan Army troops targeting Indian Army posts, says the ISPR press release on Thursday.

During exchange of fire, Sepoy Imtiaz Ali, age 30 years, resident of village Pabbi District Nowshera, valiantly defending the motherland embraced Shahadat.

