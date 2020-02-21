‘Boy granted bail in fake FIR’

Rawalpindi: The Civil Judge, Rawalpindi Rizwan Hanif Shaikh granted bail to a 20-year-old boy in a case registered by Morgah Police Station two days ago.

The victim after getting the bail approached to the CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsen Younas to take action against Morgah police officials, who not only snatched his Rs120,000 but also tortured him physically. The CPO directed to return ‘bribe’ to the complainant and ordered an inquiry against the accused police officials involved in torturing and taking ‘bribe’ here on Thursday.

According to a statement of victim Usman Ghani given to the CPO, Morgah Police Station SI Chaudhry Khuda Dad accompanied by six constables arrested him when he was unloading scrap at his shop in the limit of Rawat Police Station two days ago. Police officials tied his hands and eyes with a piece of cloth and brought him in the police station and physically tortured, he said. He said that police officials demanded Rs500,000 for his release otherwise they would register an FIR of dacoity, recovering ‘charas’ and also add terrorism sections.