Winning run

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Kabaddi triumph’ (Feb 18, 2020). Pakistan won a great victory in the Kabbadi World Cup final held in Lahore, defeating arch rivals India 43-41. It has been quite heartening to see Pakistanis excelling in a variety of different sports of late. Last year, in August, Pakistani gamer Arslan Siddiqui won the Tekken 7 Championship held in Las Vegas, becoming the first Pakistani to achieve this landmark.

Kudos to the kabaddi team and Arslan Siddiqui for their inspiring performances. Let us hope that our sportsman can continue this winning run into the coming years.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad