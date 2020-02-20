PAF-KIET organises National Flying Competition at PAF Base Korangi Creek

KARACHI: The College of Engineering at Karachi Institute of Economics and Technology held an incredible event named “NATIONAL FLYING COMPETITION 2020 (NFC-20)” from 14th to 16thFebruary, 2020 at its Main Campus, PAF Base Korangi Creek and at PAF Airmen Golf Club.

The mega event gave Avionics / Aerodynamics enthusiasts of universities, colleges and schools to cope with the increasing level of competition in the new era.

NFC was a unique and multi-faceted event of Drones and Remote Controlled Aircrafts involving young participants, to provoke their enthusiasm in Avionics and also for experienced designers from renowned universities.

More than 200 students from various universitiesand schools participated in the event. Participants from NED University, PAF-Risalpur, NUST, Bahria University, Sir Syed University of Engineering, KIET and others participated in the senior level engineering related competitions. Children from schools and colleges participated in junior design competitions. The event also featured an incredible Air Show by MASK Club.