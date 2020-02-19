Alleged killers of baby held

MANSEHRA: The police on Tuesday arrested three accused, including a woman, for allegedly killing a newborn baby to hide their crime. “We have arrested a woman and her two alleged paramours for killing of an infant,” Muhammad Sohail, a spokesman for police told reporters. Police officials said the arrested woman had killed her newborn child and threw his body in a deserted place on Monday. The locals informed the police officials about the body, who traced the accused and arrested them from various places. Sohail said that on the order of the civil judge Balakot, Kamal Fareed Tanoli, the body of the newborn was exhumed to collect DNA samples. He said that the DNA analysis would shortly be received by police from the laboratory concerned. Mr Sohail said that case was lodged under section 302 and 376 of Pakistan penal code against the arrested accused. Sources said another accused in the case had managed to flee country.