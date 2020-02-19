Protest

Trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed while addressing a conference said the proposed privatisation of profitable electricity entities of 747 Guddu Thermal Power Station and Islamabad and Lahore Electricity Companies will raise prices of electricity since the private independent thermal power houses had been providing far costly electricity to distribution companies costing more than Rs14 per unit along with charging capacity tax in comparison to cost of Wapda Hydel Power Station costing average Rs2 per unit and 747 Guddu Thermal Power Station Rs6 per unit.