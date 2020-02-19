‘Political, economic crises grip country’

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said after the PTI government proved ‘failure’, people have started raising serious questions on the role of establishment in ‘imposing incapable’ rulers on the country time and again. Political and economic crises had gripped the country and prime minister was openly confessing his incapability but lacked moral courage to step down, he said while addressing the party workers at Mansoora on Tuesday.

“Dream to run the country according to the spirit of the constitution has never been fulfilled. There is a dire need to fix the national priorities. Masses were getting desperate with every day passing as inflation and unemployment ruined their lives,” he said, adding people wanted to get rid of the rulers as soon as possible. If the ruling party and establishment were on the same page then why the political instability prevailed and masses were unable to get some relief, he questioned. The JI, he said, was forced to start a campaign against crippling inflation and joblessness considering the prevailing circumstances, he said, adding millions of people will be contacted during the campaign which was set to start from Thursday (Feb 20). He said the IMF had virtually taken control of the government affairs and it did not seem the ruling party was capable to resolve the people’s problems. If the government failed to fix the economy in 18 months then what it could do in coming days, he said. Meanwhile, JI leadership expressed grief and shock over the deaths due to release of toxic gas in Karachi. JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, Secretary General Ameerul Azim, Deputy Chiefs Liaqat Baloch, Asadullah Bhutto and Rashid Naseem lamented the government failure to find the source of gas leak in Kemari area of the port city. The JI leaders prayed for the deceased and expressed condolence with the families of the victims.

Liaqat Baloch expressed concern over the silence of international community on the human rights abuses in the Indian held Kashmir. He said that although UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had also offered mediation on Kashmir after the US President Donald Trump offer but India responded in arrogance.