Sanjrani summons Senate session on 28th

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, shortly after reading out the prorogation of the Senate session on Monday, which had commenced on January 1, 2020, summoned the House on February 28 afresh on a requisition filed by the opposition parties.

The House will meet on Friday at 10:30am to take up the opposition’s agenda. Already, opposition parties had filed a requisition; however, the government had summoned a regular session, which was prolonged to February 17, mainly to meet the mandatory requirement of 110 days sittings in a parliamentary year.