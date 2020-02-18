close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

Sanjrani summons Senate session on 28th

National

February 18, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, shortly after reading out the prorogation of the Senate session on Monday, which had commenced on January 1, 2020, summoned the House on February 28 afresh on a requisition filed by the opposition parties.

The House will meet on Friday at 10:30am to take up the opposition’s agenda. Already, opposition parties had filed a requisition; however, the government had summoned a regular session, which was prolonged to February 17, mainly to meet the mandatory requirement of 110 days sittings in a parliamentary year.

