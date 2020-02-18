close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
AFP
February 18, 2020

Syria to reopen Aleppo airport

World

AFP
February 18, 2020

DAMASCUS: The airport in Syria´s northern hub of Aleppo is to reopen to civilian flights this week for the first time since the war forced its closure in 2012, state media said Monday. The SANA agency quoted Transport Minister Ali Hammoud as saying that "Aleppo International Airport has resumed operations".

