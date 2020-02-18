Syria to reopen Aleppo airport

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DAMASCUS: The airport in Syria´s northern hub of Aleppo is to reopen to civilian flights this week for the first time since the war forced its closure in 2012, state media said Monday. The SANA agency quoted Transport Minister Ali Hammoud as saying that "Aleppo International Airport has resumed operations".
