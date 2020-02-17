Ghouri Town Phase-1 committee takes oath

BBy Iftikhar Marwat

Islamabad : The newly elected Welfare and Management Committee, Ghouri Town, Phase-1, took oath here on Sunday.

The elected members of the committee who took oath included General Secretary Ghulam Mohammad, Senior Vice President Khurram Satti, Vice President Ahmed Kashan Abbasi, Finance Secretary Raja Sarfraz, Additional General Secretary Chaudhry Abdur Rehman and Information Secretary Saleh Mohammad Khan. The khateeb of Jamia Masjid Mufti Syed Salah ud Din administered the oath. Large number of residents of the town witnessed the ceremony. “We have come forward with vision and commitment to resolve the problems of Ghouri Town Phase 1,” said Umair Raza Abbasi, newly elected president after taking oath.

He said Ghouri Town Phase 1 is faced with numerous problems and we are here to resolve it. “With the support and guidance of the residents of the town, we shall make this town worth living,” he said. “I am thankful to the residents of the town for showing confidence in me and will try to live up to their expectations,” he maintained. The committee will work voluntary and they will no benefits from the funds or other resources of the town.